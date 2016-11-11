Baptist Health Paducah to host lung cancer vigil

Baptist Health Paducah is hoping to highlight the fight against cancer with an event called "Shine a Light on Lung Cancer."

The medical center will join over 200 other communities across the country in hosting the event, Thursday, November 17 at 5 p.m.

The free event is part of a national campaign sponsored by the Lung Cancer Alliance to bring hope, inspiration and support to the lung cancer community.

Baptist Health says lung cancer is the most common cancer treated there and is the most common cancer in both men and women in the U.S.

Lung cancer causes more deaths than the next three most common cancers combined.

Medicare and Insurance now covers low-dose CT lung screenings with a doctor's order. It is available to:

55 to 88 year olds (55 to 77 for Medicare)

30 pack-year smoker or former smoker who has quit within the past 15 years

Asymptomatic individuals

