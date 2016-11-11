MSU Mock Trial Team provides experiential learning

The Mock Trial Team at Murray State University is a campus organization that stresses experiential learning and allows students the opportunity to apply what they learn in the classroom in real-life settings.

Assistant Professor of Political Science Paul Foote, Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson and Attorney Colton Givens serve as advisers for the Mock Trial Team.

Students can get involved in two ways: join the club, which allows them to take on the role of a witness when it comes to trials, or they may take a three-credit course, LST 250 Mock Trial, that allows students to apply for the position of attorney for trial tournaments.

“There is no experiential exercise more important to prepare students for law school than mock trial,” said Foote. “Learning about important legal issues in law today, preparing both sides of a case well, and then competing in mock court is learning time well spent.”

“Through the time I have had with Mock Trial, I have built a group of great friends, learned a lot about legal procedure and have learned a lot in the art of persuasion. It is for these reasons I would encourage anyone interested in mock trial to come out and give it the ol’ college try," said Lucas Reed.

The team participates in on to two tournaments per semester. In a tournament, there are three lawyers and several witnesses who enact the trials of either a civil or criminal case.

The next tournament is November 11-12 at Middle Tennessee State University.

“The part of Mock Trial I have enjoyed the most is having the opportunity to train under the guidance of Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson. He has not only taught the team how to think and perform like attorneys but has also prepared many of us for law school,” said Katie King, Murray State student and Mock Trial participant. “The hardest part of mock trial is the work. It requires enormous amounts of hard work and preparation, but that is also the most rewarding part. It has truly been the most rewarding part of my college experience and has completely changed me for the better.”

For those interested in becoming involved with the mock trial team, meetings take place Tuesday nights in room 509 in Faculty Hall from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. You can purchase the textbook “Mock Trials” in the Murray State University Bookstore. For more information, email Paul Foote at pfoote@murraystate.edu or call (270) 809-4578.

