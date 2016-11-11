Williamson Co. airport renamed to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois

Hundreds of people turned out on Friday, November 11 for the grand opening of the new terminal building at the Williamson County airport.

Originally called the Williamson County Regional Airport, it was renamed the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

The $14 million project took about 10 years from conception to concrete.

Herrin business owner David Hays catered the ceremony and said the new facility will make the area a more attractive place to open up shop.

"I definitely think it's a good thing for all businesses in southern Illinois," Hays said. "If you make it easily accessible for people to come here and do business with you, they're going to do business with you. It's just the way it is."

The previous terminal building was built in 1972.

The new one can handle several times more passengers at one time and is designed to be added onto in the future.

Demolition of the old building starts next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.