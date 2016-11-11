Williamson Co. airport renamed to Veterans Airport of Southern I - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. airport renamed to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Loreto Cruz/KFVS) (Source: Loreto Cruz/KFVS)
(Source: Loreto Cruz/KFVS) (Source: Loreto Cruz/KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Hundreds of people turned out on Friday, November 11 for the grand opening of the new terminal building at the Williamson County airport.

Originally called the Williamson County Regional Airport, it was renamed the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

The $14 million project took about 10 years from conception to concrete.

Herrin business owner David Hays catered the ceremony and said the new facility will make the area a more attractive place to open up shop.

"I definitely think it's a good thing for all businesses in southern Illinois," Hays said. "If you make it easily accessible for people to come here and do business with you, they're going to do business with you. It's just the way it is."

The previous terminal building was built in 1972.

The new one can handle several times more passengers at one time and is designed to be added onto in the future.

Demolition of the old building starts next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly