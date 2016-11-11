Want a head start on Christmas shopping? Check out the top toys - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Want a head start on Christmas shopping? Check out the top toys this season

Written by Emily Moore, Producer
If you need help finding the perfect holiday gift for your child, The Toy Insider is here to help.

The company just released its top holiday toy guide, otherwise known as the Hot 20. The list is broken down by age group and includes a lengthy review on each item as well as their prices.

Here's the hottest toys for children between the ages of 3-5:

The hottest toys for kids between the ages of 6 and 8 are:


The Toy Insider also include toys for toddlers and for those 9 and over.

For a closer look at all the toys and reviews click here.

