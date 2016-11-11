Perry County, MO Skeet Shoot raises funds for sick children

Children in Perry County, Missouri with extensive healthcare needs will receive needed help, thanks to the efforts of the Perry County Health System.

PCHS announced an additional $13,000.00 will be added to its Healthcare Fund, thanks to the 5th annual Skeet Shoot held at the end of September.

"We can't thank our supporters enough for their participation, dedication and generosity to the Children's Healthcare Fund", says PCHS President and CEO Patrick Carron.

Eight corporate teams and numerous other sponsors supported the Skeet Shoot.

ARCO Construction took home first place honors at the competition, with Robinson Construction taking second place.

The money raised by the Skeet Shoot will be distributed in late spring of 2017.

Since the fund was established in 2012, Perry County Memorial Hospital has been able to make 27 donations to families in Perry County, totaling $38,500.

