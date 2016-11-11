IL Governor honors veterans in Springfield - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL Governor honors veterans in Springfield

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Office of the Governor) (Source: Office of the Governor)
(Source: Office of the Governor) (Source: Office of the Governor)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is spending Veterans Day honoring our nation's heroes.

He's also promoting the state's 'Serving Those Who Served' campaign.

It's a month-long project that calls on residents across the state to volunteer their time on service projects.

One of those projects is the renovation of an apartment in Springfield.

“The Serving Those Who Served program was designed for projects just like this one today,” IDVA Director Jeffries said.  "We are thrilled that we were able to bring this project and volunteers together.  With all the volunteers help here today, Veterans will soon be able to move into their new home.”

Governor Rauner is set to tour the building with the director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and a representative of the Salvation Army.

He served breakfast to veterans in Springfield Friday morning.

“Our veterans are our heroes,” Governor Rauner said. “We are the greatest nation on Earth because of our veterans. It’s our responsibility, our duty to give back to those who have given so much for our state and our nation. Thank you to our veterans, we owe each and every one of you a debt a gratitude that we can never fully repay.”

Rauner is also set to attend a service for veterans at the Rotary Club of Champaign West.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly