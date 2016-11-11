IL Governor honors veterans in Springfield

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is spending Veterans Day honoring our nation's heroes.

He's also promoting the state's 'Serving Those Who Served' campaign.

It's a month-long project that calls on residents across the state to volunteer their time on service projects.

One of those projects is the renovation of an apartment in Springfield.

“The Serving Those Who Served program was designed for projects just like this one today,” IDVA Director Jeffries said. "We are thrilled that we were able to bring this project and volunteers together. With all the volunteers help here today, Veterans will soon be able to move into their new home.”

Governor Rauner is set to tour the building with the director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and a representative of the Salvation Army.

He served breakfast to veterans in Springfield Friday morning.

“Our veterans are our heroes,” Governor Rauner said. “We are the greatest nation on Earth because of our veterans. It’s our responsibility, our duty to give back to those who have given so much for our state and our nation. Thank you to our veterans, we owe each and every one of you a debt a gratitude that we can never fully repay.”

Rauner is also set to attend a service for veterans at the Rotary Club of Champaign West.

