Southeast Missouri State University receives Suits for Soldiers Donation

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Veterans at Southeast Missouri State University now have access to more than 200 pieces of business and dress clothes thanks to a donation from Suits for Soldiers.

The university's Office of Military and Veterans Services (OMVS) received that donation from Farmers Insurance of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

The project aims to help military service men and women transition to civilian life by providing them with clothes for job interviews or work.

The OMVS supports nearly 500 student-veterans at Southeast, and also supports more than 1,200 military-affiliated students as well as any veterans from the area that seek help for education and services.

