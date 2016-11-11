Pink Up November Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

About 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. For Trevon Billington, a football player at Southeast Missouri State University, that was a reality for his aunt not once but twice. In August, she lost her battle with the ugly "c". Now, he is playing in her honor.

Hear his full story on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Six on November 12, 2016. Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.

