Heartland Cooks - I Love the '90s Cocktail

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It’s flashback Friday on Heartland Cooks! This week Abbie Jo Vander Bol shares a recipe for a mixed drink that’ll take you back to the 90s when Salt N Pepa and Coolio were on the radio and clear drinks were all the rage.

The "I Love the '90s" cocktail is a  vodka drink with a lemon-lime twist topped off with a Jolly Rancher candy for nostalgia.

The drink will be served at the Show Me Center on Thursday, November 17, 2016 as the "I Love the '90s" Tour brings '90s hip hop to southeast Missouri. Salt N Pepa, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Coolie & Young MC will perform. Tickets are available at www.showmecenter.biz.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ ounce Vodka
  • ¼ ounce lime juice
  • ½ ounce lemon juice
  • 1 ½ ounce simple syrup (sugar water)
  • 1 ½ ounce Club Soda
  • Top off with lemon-lime soda

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a cocktail glass with ice and add one Jolly Rancher candy if desired.  

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
    Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
