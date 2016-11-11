Vehicle vs. deer collisions on the rise - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vehicle vs. deer collisions on the rise

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
(Source: KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

This is the time of year when drivers need to be vigilant for deer.

Autumn coincides with the mating season and increased deer movement, especially at dusk and dawn.

November can be the highest risk month.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, there were 15,754 vehicle-deer crashes in the state last year.

Williamson was among the top ten counties for crashes with 304.

Drivers are urged to be aware of their surroundings, pay attention to deer crossing signs and scan the sides of the road for eye shine, the reflection of headlights in the eyes.

Keep your eyes on the road to avoid putting yourself and others at risk.

