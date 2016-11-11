TN man indicted for murder in Fulton Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TN man indicted for murder in Fulton Co., KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
William Jamison was indicted on a murder charge. (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Dept.) William Jamison was indicted on a murder charge. (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
William Jamison (Source: Fulton Co. Detention Center) William Jamison (Source: Fulton Co. Detention Center)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Tiptonville man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on a charge of murder.

William "Terry" Jamison, 59, is accused of shooting and killing Mark Williams, 49, of Hickman, Kentucky.

Investigators say the men got into a fight in a field off of KY 94. Williams was shot three times in the torso, according to autopsy results.

It happened on October 1, 2016.

Jamison pleaded not guilty.

He is out of jail on $500,000 cash bond.

A judge set a pretrial hearing for Jan. 12, 2017.

A trial date was set for April 24-26, 2017.

