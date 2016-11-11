TN man indicted for murder in Fulton Co., KY

William Jamison was indicted on a murder charge. (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A Tiptonville man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on a charge of murder.

William "Terry" Jamison, 59, is accused of shooting and killing Mark Williams, 49, of Hickman, Kentucky.

Investigators say the men got into a fight in a field off of KY 94. Williams was shot three times in the torso, according to autopsy results.

It happened on October 1, 2016.

Jamison pleaded not guilty.

He is out of jail on $500,000 cash bond.

A judge set a pretrial hearing for Jan. 12, 2017.

A trial date was set for April 24-26, 2017.

