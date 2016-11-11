3 injured in Bollinger Co. crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 injured in Bollinger Co. crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Three people were sent to area hospitals after a crash Thursday afternoon in Bollinger County.

It happened at 5 p.m. on Missouri 72 at Missouri 51.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, a 16-year-old from Glenallen, failed to yield to another vehicle and the two vehicles collided.

The 16-year-old was taken by helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers in his SUV, ages 26 and 24, were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Troopers say the three people that went to the hospital were not wearing seat belts.

