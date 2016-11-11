Truck fire sends one to the hospital in Perry Co., IL

A New York man went to the hospital early Friday morning after his semi-truck caught on fire.

According to Illinois State Police, Ivo Simko, 45, was driving west on Illinois Route 14 just west of the Perry/Franklin County line when he smelled something burning.

Troopers said Simko was able to get the truck tractor separated from the trailer before the tractor burst into flames.

He had to go to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The road was shut down for about an hour.

It's still not clear what sparked that fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.