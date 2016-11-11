Money Monday: best buys and what to avoid on black Friday

With all of the advertising ahead or Black Friday, it's hard to know what's a deal and what's a dud.

To help you with your shopping strategy, here's what BlackFriday.com says there are the best things to buy this year.

Mainstream and Bargain Brand Laptops – In general, 15” laptops with modern processors are the best bet for getting the best deal.

– In general, 15” laptops with modern processors are the best bet for getting the best deal. Apple Devices –You’ll find the best deals on devices that are one generation behind the current model, like the iPhone 6. And it may seem strange, but retailers like Best Buy and Walmart will always have lower prices that the Apple Store.

–You’ll find the best deals on devices that are one generation behind the current model, like the iPhone 6. And it may seem strange, but retailers like Best Buy and Walmart will always have lower prices that the Apple Store. 4K TVs and Budget TVs – For the first time this year 4K or “ultra-HD” TVs will see deep discounts. 4K TVs have been on the market long enough to finally see substantial price cuts.

– For the first time this year 4K or “ultra-HD” TVs will see deep discounts. 4K TVs have been on the market long enough to finally see substantial price cuts. Mid-Generation Game Consoles – Xbox One S and the PS4 Pro are the newest game systems out there, so you won’t see the best deals on them. But if you’re still looking to upgrade your system, look for bundle deals on the Xbox One and the PS4.

But there are things you should keep off your shopping list, even if you see them on a sales ad.

BlackFriday.com says avoid buying the following:

Winter Outerwear and Accessories – The best deals on outerwear and cold weather accessories won’t show up until January.

– The best deals on outerwear and cold weather accessories won’t show up until January. Holiday Decorations – Generally, holiday decorations are cheapest after the holidays, when stores put everything on clearance

– Generally, holiday decorations are cheapest after the holidays, when stores put everything on clearance Bedding and Linens – Much like with winter outerwear, stores offer deep discounts on bedding and towels in January.

– Much like with winter outerwear, stores offer deep discounts on bedding and towels in January. Exercise Equipment – It’s no coincidence that fitness equipment tends to go on sale around the same time that people make New Year’s resolutions to be healthier. January is the best time to shop for any equipment to help you get fit.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.