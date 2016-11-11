This week in music: 1958 Conway Twitty

Let's drop a couple of quarters into our jukebox of memories.

This morning we travel back to the golden age of Rock 'N' Roll.

The year was 1958 and Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100 chart. At number five was The Teddy Bears with To Know Him, Is to Love Him. The song was written by Phil Specter who with what was described as his "wall of sound" went on to become one of the most influential record producers of the 1960's.

At number four was an instrumental which was a hit for Benny Goodman way back in 1938. Twenty years later Cozy Cole released two versions of Topsy. Both versions charted, but it was Topsy 2 that became the bigger hit.

Checking in at number three was Tommy Edwards with It's All in the Game. The melody of the song was written in 1911 by Charles Dawes. He later went on to serve as Vice-President under Calvin Coolidge. Edwards would take It's All in the Game all the way to number one. It's the only number one single to have been co-written by a Vice-President. And it was a big hit, Billboard puts it at number 38 on the all time Hot 100.

While we're talking about remakes of older songs. Wait til you hear the story behind the number two hit. It was originally a North Carolina folk song based up on the 1866 murder of a woman. The song had been recorded by various artists over the years, but it's the version of Tom Dooley by The Kingston Trio which became the most popular.

And in the top spot was the first major hit for a man who was born Harold Jenkins. You know him as Conway Twitty and he went on to become a country music legend with dozens of number one country singles. But, It's Only Make Believe was his only number one Hot 100 hit. It is also his only number one hit on the British charts.

