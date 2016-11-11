FIRST ALERT: You'll need a jacket as you walk out the door this A.M.

It is Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday will blow in cool and breezy to kick off the weekend in the Heartland. As you walk out the door, you’ll need a jacket. Because a front is moving through, you will notice the wind as well. Cape Central plays Ladue in Cape Girardeau tonight in one of the last Heartland Football Friday games, and you’ll need to bundle up if you’re heading to the root them on. Temps will be around 50 at kickoff time, dropping into the 40s from there. Brian says the rest of the weekend will be cool but nice, with plenty of sun and highs around 60. FIRST ALERT: most of the Heartland is in a drought, and there is no rain expected through next week.

Making Headlines:

Thank you: Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday, observed annually on November 11, that honors military veterans. Across the Heartland there are parades and programs to honor them for their service. A number of restaurants and businesses are also offering free meals and other deals for Veterans and active members of U.S. Military today. CLICK HERE for a full list.

Paying homage: President Obama is at the 63rd annual National Veterans Day Observance, a commemoration honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime. The event is expected to take place at 10 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery.

Protests continue: Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump's election came to a head in Portland, where thousands marched and some smashed store windows, lit firecrackers and sparked a dumpster blaze. Police termed the protest a riot and used "less lethal munitions" help clear the streets.

Get ready: Thousands of Missouri hunters are expected to hit the woods this weekend for opening day of firearms season and the deer forecast is looking up in Southeast Missouri. Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation points to what could be a fruitful year.

