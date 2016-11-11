College basketball season tips off Friday for Heartland Teams - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

College basketball season tips off Friday for Heartland Teams

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The 2016-17 College basketball season tips off Friday for several Heartland basketball teams. 

Friday 11/11 College basketball games

Ohio Valley Conference (Home teams on the bottom)

(Men)

8pm..(Big Ten Network)
SEMO-
Illinois-

7PM.. (OVC Digital Network)

Illinois State-
Murray State-

6pm..(SEC Newark +)

UT Martin-
Ole Miss- 6pm..

Missouri Valley Conference

7:00 P.M. (OVC Digital Network)

Illinois State-
Murray State-

(Women)

6:30 P.M.

Cincinnati-
?Southeast Missouri-

6:30 P.M.

(5) Louisville-
UT Martin-

