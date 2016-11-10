Right to work priority for Missouri GOP lawmakers, Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature's Republican leaders say passing a right-to-work law will be a top priority under the next governor.

House Speaker Todd Richardson and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard both say barring mandatory union fees and restricting liability lawsuits to help businesses are goals next session.

The GOP-led Legislature has struggled to enact those policies under current Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

But Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens says he supports right to work and tort reform. That could smooth the path for lawmakers.

Greitens pledged to ban all lobbyist gifts while campaigning. Legislative support for that appears less solid. Richardson says the House will try to "restrict or ban" gifts.

A gift ban died in the Senate this year. Richard says Greitens must work to get senators on board.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.