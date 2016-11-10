Deer forecast trending up in Southeast Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deer forecast trending up in Southeast Missouri

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Thousands of Missouri hunters are expected to hit the woods this weekend for opening day of firearms season and the deer forecast is looking up in Southeast Missouri.

Hunters made last minute stops at Foutz's Hunting and Fishing in Cape Girardeau Thursday.

"I didn't get something last year but it was kind of warm," a hunter at Foutz’s said.

"I killed an 8-pt buck last year," another hunter added.

They'll hope for similar success when firearms season opens Saturday around the state.

Good news for Southeast Missouri hunters, data from the Missouri Department of Conservation points to what could be a fruitful year.

Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, and Wayne counties had some of the highest harvest numbers in the region last season.

And Ste. Genvieve, Iron, and St. Francois counties all had more than 20 percent harvest increases from the prior year.

All that could mean success for hunters in the coming weeks.

A reminder to hunters traveling elsewhere in Missouri, the MDC is requiring samples from harvested deer in certain counties to test from Chronic Wasting Disease.

