Mike Shannon speaks at Poplar Bluff charity, organization raises more than $75K

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The 5th Annual "Steak & Burger," the largest annual fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff, was held on Thursday.

In the past this event has brought headline speakers including Mike Matheny, Jim Edmonds, Michael Wacha, and this year former Cardinal, the "Voice of the Cardinals"  Mike Shannon.

All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff. More than $75,000 was raised in 2015, with nearly 600 guests in attendance.

Over 60 club members participated in the event to auction a steak off to the highest bidder at the table. The rest of the guests receive a gourmet burger. 

