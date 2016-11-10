Williamson County Sheriff remind us to stay safe on the roadways

We all know that speeding is dangerous especially as road conditions become worse and worse. But speeding is not the most dangerous thing Deputy John Fleming sees on the Williamson county roads over the past two decades.

In fact, it’s something you might do every day.

“Unlawful use of the cell phone while people drive," said Fleming. "That and seat belt, those are the two big ones.”

This is why Deputy Fleming and others will be on the lookout for people breaking the law and they say the holidays is one of the worst times.

“People have a tendency to get together, and if alcohol is involved, they need to be reminded and be aware that alcohol and a motor vehicle doesn’t mix,” said Fleming.

And another reminder for those who might be traveling into Illinois, it’s illegal for anyone to be on their cell phone while on the road.

