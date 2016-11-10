Sheriff: Burglary suspect crashes car after police chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: Burglary suspect crashes car after police chase

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
William B. Mosley (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office) William B. Mosley (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A suspect in a home burglary crashed his car after leading authorities on a chase in Perry County, Missouri.

William B. Mosley, 47, of Chaffee, was charged with burglary second degree, resisting arrest ( D felony) and misdemeanor stealing.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, deputies received a call on Tuesday, November 8 about a resident on PCR 438 that had caught someone burglarizing his home.

Sheriff Schaaf said the resident and a friend were unsuccessful in keeping the suspect there while calling the sheriff's office, but gave a good description of the suspect and the vehicle he left in, including a license plate number.

He said deputies came upon the burglar on State Highway A while responding to the scene and gave chase.

It ended up going into Cape Girardeau County where Sheriff Schaaf said the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol joined the chase.

According to the sheriff, the suspect, Mosley, eventually lost control of his vehicle, slid off the road and stopped. He was then taken into custody.

Sheriff Schaaf said Mosley is also charged in Stoddard County for a similar incident the week before. There was no bond set on those charges.

He is being held on a $15,000 cash only bond for the Perry County charges.

