Racer football team looks for forth straight win

The Murray State football team is playing it's best football at the best time.

The Racers will host nationally ranked Jacksonville State on Saturday, November 12.

Jacksonville State comes in ranked second in the nation, while the Racers enter with a three game winning streak.

Left for dead at the state of the season, the Racers have won three straight and hold a 4-2 record in the Ohio Valley Conference.

With last weeks win on the road at Eastern Kentucky, Murray State moved up to third place in the OVC.

Jacksonville State leads the all time series against Murray eleven games to two.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.