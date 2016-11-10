MO Dept. of Social Services experiencing statewide phone service disruption

The Missouri Department of Social Services is experiencing phone service disruptions to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline and the Family Support Division Information Center.

According to a release from the department, AT&T cut a fiber optic line in Jefferson City.

Phone services should be restored sometime Thursday night.

The department has set up a temporary fix to enable callers to reach the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline number (1-800-392-3738), but the earlier disruption has caused a higher volume of calls.

Callers may get a busy signal and are encouraged to call back at a later time.

If a child is in immediate danger, you should call 911.

Those who need information or assistance from the Family Support Division should check benefits online or visit the closest resource center.

