MO Dept. of Social Services experiencing statewide phone service disruption

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Social Services is experiencing phone service disruptions to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline and the Family Support Division Information Center.

According to a release from the department, AT&T cut a fiber optic line in Jefferson City.

Phone services should be restored sometime Thursday night.

The department has set up a temporary fix to enable callers to reach the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline number (1-800-392-3738), but the earlier disruption has caused a higher volume of calls.

Callers may get a busy signal and are encouraged to call back at a later time.

If a child is in immediate danger, you should call 911.

Those who need information or assistance from the Family Support Division should check benefits online or visit the closest resource center.

