WANTED: Carbondale police seek armed, dangerous man

Have you seen Dijon Nesbitt?

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nesbitt, 25, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm.

Investigators say that charge is in connection to the shooting of a 25-year-old SIU student on July 16.

If you have information about Nesbitt's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or the anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.

