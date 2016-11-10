Puxico woman pleads guilty to killing her husband

A Puxico woman has pleaded guilty to amended charges in connection to the 2013 shooting death of her husband.

Victoria Isaac pleaded guilty to charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Her husband, Chris Isaac, was shot six times.

Court documents show Victoria Isaac told investigators at the time that she was "just laying in bed and 'something' told her to get up and 'end him.'"

Isaac has been in jail since her arrest in May of 2013.

She'd been scheduled to go to trial before a jury multiple times over the course of the last three years.

The plea deal was reached on Nov. 7, 2016.

She will be sentenced in December.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.