Prescribed burns underway at IL state sites

If you see a lot of smoke near Giant City State Park or the Trail of Tears State Forest, don't panic!

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has planned prescribed burns between Nov. 10 and March 31, 2017.

Portions of the sites will be closed during the burns.

One of those burns is taking place Wednesday afternoon at Giant City State Park.

The affected sites will be posted 24 hours prior.

According to the IDNR, the burn will promote Oak and Hickory regeneration along with improving the habitat for wildlife.

Believe it or not, the controlled burns also reduce the wildfire hazard.

