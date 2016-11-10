Salvation Army returning to Schnucks locations for the holidays

The Salvation Army and Schnuck Markets announced Thursday that the bell ringers and iconic red kettles will be at Schnucks stores again this holiday season.

Schnucks is granting an exception to its no solicitation policy, allowing The Salvation Army to begin its holiday red kettle program November 18 and end December 24 at Schnucks locations.

In August, the store announced it would no longer allow solicitors of any kind, including those seeking donations, to be allowed in its stores.

“The warmth and generosity of the holidays is repeated over and over again through the joy of caring and sharing, and we are excited to be able to partner with Schnucks again this year to help families in our communities,” said Lt. Col. Dan Jennings, The Salvation Army Midland Divisional Commander.

“Millions of dollars are donated each year to our kettles during the holidays to aid needy families, seniors, and the homeless. We encourage Schnucks customers to join us in our traditional red kettle program to help bring spiritual light and love to those we serve so that the real meaning of the holidays is not forgotten. I am pleased with this decision by Todd Schnuck and the Schnuck family. The Salvation Army Bell ringing is critical for us to reach the Tree of Lights campaign goal of $6.1 million.”

“We are honored to be working again with The Salvation Army to bring support and joy to families in need this holiday season,” said Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO, Schnuck Markets. “Our solicitation policy was reset earlier this year in response to customer feedback, but there was strong and unique community reaction to the impact it would have on The Salvation Army in particular. We listened. In this specific, special case, we acknowledge the great needs of the community and The Salvation Army’s unique ability to address these needs and made an exception in our policy to welcome them back – bells, kettles and all – and hope the community will contribute to the Salvation Army when they shop at Schnucks.”

Schnucks says it is also working collaboratively with its charitable partners to implement new and creative options for customer contributions throughout the year.

