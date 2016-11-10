Businesses in Poplar Bluff vandalized - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Businesses in Poplar Bluff vandalized

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Poplar Bluff are asking for your help identifying two people considered persons of interest in a vandalism case.

The vandalism happened at two local businesses on November 7, 2016.

Authorities are now taking to social media to help bring the culprits to justice.

Family Dentistry of Poplar Bluff had to spend about $400 to clean off its building after it was vandalized Monday night.

Spray paint was on both Family Dentistry of Poplar Bluff and Hillis Dentistry.

Dr. Michael Price of Family Dentistry of Poplar Bluff said he’s never had this happen to him and he’s been at this location for 11 years.

The practice next door that was also tagged said the same thing.

“It’s always a possibility that they may spray more businesses or they could’ve done it in other towns and if we can identify them it might help other areas," Officer Joey Woodruff, with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said.

Officer Woodruff said the spray painted images probably covered about an 8 to 10 foot area as well as smaller ones in other places.

If you recognize either person or have information about the crime, you are asked to contact Officer Woodruff with the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776 or jwoodruff@pbpolice.org.

