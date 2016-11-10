3 hurt in Williamson County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 hurt in Williamson County crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Three people were hurt in a three vehicle crash on Herrin Road in Williamson County.

According to Illinois State Police, a car and a truck were both headed west on Herrin road when the driver of an oncoming car apparently dropped a lit cigarette.

The driver, Devin O'Daniell, 23, of Royalton, lost control of his vehicle and sideswiped the truck before slamming into the car head on.

O'Daniell and the driver of the other car, Debra Perry, 52, of Johnston City, both went to area hospitals with major injuries.

O'Daniell was flown from the scene and Perry was taken by ambulance.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The road was shut down for about two hours as crews worked the scene.

O'Daniell was ticketed for improper lane usage, according to police.

