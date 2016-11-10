Cape Girardeau National Guard Armory to give helping hand to paralyzed solider

A number of restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for Veterans and active members of U.S. Military on Veterans Day.

A number of restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for Veterans and active members of U.S. Military on Veterans Day.

Dusty was paralyzed from the waist down while he was serving in Afghanistan. (Source: Family)

Some soldiers in Cape Girardeau are using Veteran's Day to give back to a man who has dedicated his life to service, but was recently paralyzed from the waist down.

The National Guard is partnering with Chick-fil-A in Cape Girardeau to raise money for Sgt. Dustin McDowell.

McDowell has served in two tours overseas, one in Iraq, and another in Afghanistan.

In August, McDowell was home when he was in a terrible car wreck.

The incident has left him wheelchair-bound.

His fellow soldiers know McDowell as someone that is very dedicated.

"He is always the guy that can step up and always be there no matter what," Bill Johnson said, an active duty soldier for the Missouri Army National Guard.

Johnson has also volunteered in places like Guatemala and other third-world countries.

Now, Johnson said they're looking to give him a hand.

"Everybody is willing to step up for Dusty," Johnson said. "He doesn't have any enemies, unlike a lot of us, but he's always the guy that everybody points too and like 'oh yeah I want to do good things for Dusty.'"

The goal is to raise as much money for McDowell, his wife, and 2-year-old son, to help make their home handicap accessible.

On Friday, anyone can stop by Chick-fil-A to donate to the cause.

The National Guard is also hosting a silent auction and Texas hold 'em competition at the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. to raise money for the McDowell family.

Also on Veteran's Day, Chick-fil-A is honoring everyone who has served.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.