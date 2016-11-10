Cape Girardeau National Guard Armory to give helping hand to par - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau National Guard Armory to give helping hand to paralyzed solider

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Family) (Source: Family)
Dusty was paralyzed from the waist down while he was serving in Afghanistan. (Source: Family) Dusty was paralyzed from the waist down while he was serving in Afghanistan. (Source: Family)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Deals for Veterans for Veterans Day

    Deals for Veterans for Veterans Day

    Friday, November 11 2016 5:08 PM EST2016-11-11 22:08:16 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A number of restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for Veterans and active members of U.S. Military on Veterans Day.

    A number of restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for Veterans and active members of U.S. Military on Veterans Day.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Some soldiers in Cape Girardeau are using Veteran's Day to give back to a man who has dedicated his life to service, but was recently paralyzed from the waist down.

The National Guard is partnering with Chick-fil-A in Cape Girardeau to raise money for Sgt. Dustin McDowell.

McDowell has served in two tours overseas, one in Iraq, and another in Afghanistan.

In August, McDowell was home when he was in a terrible car wreck.

The incident has left him wheelchair-bound.

His fellow soldiers know McDowell as someone that is very dedicated.

"He is always the guy that can step up and always be there no matter what," Bill Johnson said, an active duty soldier for the Missouri Army National Guard.

Johnson has also volunteered in places like Guatemala and other third-world countries.

Now, Johnson said they're looking to give him a hand.

"Everybody is willing to step up for Dusty," Johnson said. "He doesn't have any enemies, unlike a lot of us, but he's always the guy that everybody points too and like 'oh yeah I want to do good things for Dusty.'"

The goal is to raise as much money for McDowell, his wife, and 2-year-old son, to help make their home handicap accessible.

On Friday, anyone can stop by Chick-fil-A to donate to the cause.

The National Guard is also hosting a silent auction and Texas hold 'em competition at the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. to raise money for the McDowell family.

Also on Veteran's Day, Chick-fil-A is honoring everyone who has served.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly