Proceeds from Spaghetti Day to benefit City of Cape Girardeau

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation held Spaghetti Day on Thursday, November 10.

People gathered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the A.C. Brase Arena.

Dinner included spaghetti, mostaccoli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert.

The dinner entertainment was provided by "The Jerry Ford Orchestra."

Money from the dinner will go towards making improvements in the City of Cape Girardeau.

"So many great things happen with the funds that are raised with Spaghetti Day," said Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the city. "Everything to enhance our parks, our recreation programs, all the specialty items that you can see, such as PlayMo and enhancements to our ball fields and things like that. It's supported by the funds that are raised on days like today."

The dinner costs $7 for adults, $5 for kids and children younger than 4 eat for free.

