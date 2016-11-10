Shooting in Butler Co., MO ruled 'defense of another'

The shooting death of a Poplar Bluff man has been ruled as justified.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, Thomas Ray Sherrion, 41, was shot and killed at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Butler County Chief Deputy Wesley Popp said Sherrion was in a relationship with the shooter's mother and had been living in the home with them for about six months.

The woman's son, who is 17, shot and killed Sherrion because he believed his mother's life was in danger.

Popp said there have not been any domestic violence calls to the home in the past, but Sherrion has a history of domestic violence instances in New Madrid County.

“Gun residue kits was performed on all three," Popp said. "Both the victim, the girlfriend and the son, that will support who fired and if the gun powder is supposed to be where it’s supposed to be to say if this was a third-party self-defense.”

There will not be an autopsy.

According to Popp, it will take two to four months to get lab reports to officially confirm that this is a case of 3rd party self defense.

"Ultimately when the evidence that we sent with the gun residue kits come back then we will be one hundred percent certain," he said. "That way there’s no question what so ever.”

We talked to the woman at the center of the story.

She wouldn't go on camera but said she is devastated and shocked by what happened.

According to the woman, Sherrion had been showing signs of aggression from missing his children.

She said his frustrations grew so high, he grabbed her by the neck and held a knife to her throat and that's when her son shot him in the back.

The woman said they had been together for the last two years and Sherrion recently moved in the past August.

