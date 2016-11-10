Sikeston students learn tough lesson about drunk driving

Students took part in a lesson in reality on Thursday in Sikeston.

The Sikeston High School and Sikeston Department of Public Safety held a drunk and impaired driving awareness program.

The event included a very realistic crash site in front of the high school main office complete with an ambulance, rescue vehicle and police vehicle.

Volunteer students wore plain white t-shirts to represent those killed in drunk driving crashes.

Students learned throughout the day statistics about these types of crashes and watched a video that told a story of someone who has been affected by drunk and impaired drivers.

Officers from Sikeston DPS also were on hand to distribute brochures and answer any questions the students had.

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2015, 10,265 people died in the United States in alcohol-impaired related crashes which was up 3.2% from 2014.

The 10,265 alcohol-impaired fatality crashes in 2015 accounted for about one out of every three highway deaths or 29% on U.S. Highways.

