4 kids charged with setting a fire at a Paducah elementary school

Four kids are facing charges after police say they started a fire at Morgan Elementary School.

A witness told investigators that he was driving on South 28th Street on Saturday morning when he noticed smoke coming from the school.

The man told investigators the kids were standing around the fire and when he asked what they were doing, they said "Call the police. We don't care."

Police say when responders arrived, they found the fire had been started against the school building and two security lights had been broken.

There were also three empty alcoholic beverage containers at the scene, according to police.

Officers found the four suspects at a soccer field with three unopened alcoholic beverages.

They were interviewed and released to their parents.

The four kids, ages 12, 14, 12, and 15, face charges of second degree arson, possession of alcohol by a minor, and criminal mischief.

