Goose hunting pit offered by Rend Lake for hunters with disabilities

Written by Noland Cook, Director
REND LAKE, IL

Hunters with disabilities will have the opportunity to enjoy goose hunting thanks to a specially designed in-ground goose pit.

Located just east of the Mine 21 parking area, the goose pit has a gradually sloping sidewalk which will provide easy access to anyone with limited mobility and it accommodates up to five hunters. Easy shooting and camouflage are provided by a sliding roll-top feature.

Goose hunting season begins November 11, 2016 and runs through January 31 of 2017.

A reservation is required and can be done by three ways.

Submit an application in person by bringing it to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. 

Call the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center at 618-724-2493 during regular business hours and reserve the site over the phone. 

Fax in an application to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center at 618-724-4089.

Applicants will be contacted to confirm the date of their hunt and a permit will be issued. Disabled hunters must be accompanied by at least one able-bodied person who can assist with all aspects of the hunt. If no reservation is made on a particular day it will be available to any group, able bodied or disabled.

For further information contact Park Ranger Randy Cordray at the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center at 618-724-2493.

