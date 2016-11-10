Caruthersville man hospitalized after he was thrown from truck

A single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County on Wednesday sent a Caruthersville to a Memphis hospital.

It happened on County Road 553, just three-miles south of Caruthersville around 11:55 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Johnathan Casey was driving a GMC pick-up truck when he drove off the left side of the road.

The truck reportedly hit a guard post and flipped.

Casey was thrown from the truck and later flown to a hospital in Memphis with serious injuries.

Troopers report that Casey was not wearing a seat belt and the truck was totaled.

