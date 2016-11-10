This week in country music: 1978

Let's take a stroll down the Breakfast Show's musical memory lane and check out the country music scene from 1978.

One of the most talked about stories of the year was the abduction of Tammy Wynette from a Nashville shopping center. No suspects were ever arrested. While Wynette insisted the story was true, her daughter raised doubts claiming the star was using the story to cover up physical abuse from Wynette's husband George Richey.

Dolly Parton was named Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards.

Grand Ole Opry star Grandpa Jones was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

And this week in '78, DJ's were spinning these songs on the radio. Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles Chart had Eddie Rabbitt at number five with I Just Want to Love You.

Mel Tillis was holding down the number four spot with Ain't No California.

Checking in at number three was Margo Smith with Little Things Mean A Lot. Smith had a string of hits in the 1970's which were remakes of pop standards. Little Things Mean a Lot was no different as it was a number one pop hit by Kitty Kallen back in 1954.

The father-daughter duo, The Kendalls were holding down the number two spot with Sweet Desire. The song would go on to become The Kendalls second number one hit.

And Barbara Mandrell was enjoying her first number one hit on this week in '78. Sleeping Single in a Double Bed spent three weeks atop the charts and propelled Mandrell to superstar status.

