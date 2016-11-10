November 11 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor who broke onto the scene in the 1990's with roles in What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Titanic. Earlier this year he won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in The Revenant. Leonardo DiCaprio is 42 today.

She's an actress who was a member of the 1980's "Brat Pack." Her movies include: St. Elmo's Fire, Ghost, Striptease, Indecent Proposal and many others. Demi Moore is 54 today.

