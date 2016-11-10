How to get to Sesame Street? 1969

This is a birthday of sorts for Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, The Cookie Monster and Elmo. It was on this date in 1969 Sesame Street debuted on PBS.

The show was originally funded by the government through foundations--but became self sufficient due to licensing arrangements.

The idea behind Sesame Street was to create a program that would help get young children prepared for school.

By the mid-1970's the show had become part of American Pop Culture.

As of this year, Sesame Street has received 167 Emmy Awards, more than any other television series. TV Guide ranks it as number 30 on its list of the 60 Best TV Series of all time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.