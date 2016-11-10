USE CAUTION! Areas of dense fog could impact your morning commute.

It is November 10, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thursday you will wake up to a cold and frosty morning. Brian Alworth says this morning will be the coldest of the season so far. When you walk out the door, you will probably notice frost on your windshield and your morning commute could be impacted by fog. BUT! It will warm up by the afternoon. FIRST ALERT: The weather team is tracking a cool but dry weekend.

Making Headlines:

Flooded streets: A day after Donald Trump's election to the presidency, campaign divisions appeared to widen as many thousands of demonstrators flooded streets across the country to protest his surprise triumph. From New England to heartland cities like Kansas City and along the West Coast, demonstrators bore flags and effigies of the president-elect.

Transition starts now: President Barack Obama welcomes his successor, Donald Trump, to the White House today. The Oval Office meeting symbolically begins the transition of power that Trump assumes Jan. 20.

Wildfires rage on: About 24 wildfires are burning right now in eastern Kentucky. Right now, more firefighters are joining the front lines. A group of crews from three Louisville area departments left around 5 a.m. to meet up with other crews from across the state.

Traffic Alert: If your morning commute includes traveling over the Brookport Bridge, you might need to take a detour. Crews are closing US 45 at the south approach to the bridge for road construction. The closure will start this morning, but should be back open by noon.

