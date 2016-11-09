'Covering the Community' donates, installs metal roof to family in need

The "Covering the Community" program will donate and install a metal roof to one family in need before Christmas Eve.

The metal roof manufacturing company, Reed's Metals, has locations in several states, including in Scott City, Mo.

The corporation plans to give away a metal roof at several of the locations.

They say hundreds of applications were submitted in the 2015 holiday season and they anticipate twice as many in 2016.

"It's heart-breaking to see just how many people need this type of assistance in our area," said Jessica Breazeale, with marketing and PR at Reed's Metals. "But, it's amazing to be part of a great team of people who truly believe in this 'Covering the Community' project. We get emotionally connected to all the stories that come flooding in. It's hard choosing a winner but we do have a panel of judges that review each application so that the best winner - the most deserving is chosen."

Nominations from people and their stories will be accepted through 12 p.m. on Friday, December 2. You can click here to apply.

All submissions will be carefully read by the employees of Reed's Metals, and the family they feel that has the greatest need will be chosen. The recipient of the metal roof will be announced on Friday, Dec. 7.

