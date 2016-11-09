Does it Work Toy Testers: Selfie Mic Music Set

The StarMaker App records the child's performance to a private site seen only by people invited by the app user.

Madelin Pulley tries out the Selfie Mic at Shawnee Elementary School

The Selfie Mic Music Set gets 4 stars from our Toy Testers

Does your child love to sing? The makers of the Selfie Mic Music Set claim their karaoke selfie stick can turn any kid into a star, but does it work?

Mrs. Ellet's third grade class at Shawnee Elementary School in Wolf Lake, Illinois helped test the product.

The Selfie Mic Music Set comes with an earpiece; microphone and extendable selfie stick to allow children to sing an up-close solo, or extend to include their friends.

The product encourages users to download the StarMaker App onto a Smartphone. The app contains thousands of popular songs with which children can sing along.

The app scrolls the words of each song across the Smartphone screen, and then records the child's voice mixed with an instrumental version of the song.

"I like to sing," said Shawnee Elementary School third grader Madelin Pulley. "It would be fun for you and your friends to do, if you're having a sleepover or birthday party."

The user can share a link of the recording with friends or family through text or email. The link takes viewers back to an in-app player that does not allow the video to be downloaded from the StarMaker site.

"If you wanted to go in your room you can sing by yourself," said third grader Juliana Avila. "And you can record it and save it."

While the kids enjoyed the Selfie Mic and the StarMaker App, parents should be aware that the toy comes with 1000 free tokens with which to purchase songs.

Once the tokens run out, users are left with the option of singing only free songs or signing up for one of three subscription services costing $2.99 per week, $6.99 per month, or $27.99 for six months.

Our toy testers gave the Selfie Mic Music Set four stars on this Does it Work test.

The Selfie Mic used in this test was purchased at Toys 'R Us for $19.99.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.