New Releases: ‘Almost Christmas', 'Arrival' and 'Shut In'

Three new wide releases and one high-profile limited release are scheduled to release to the domestic box office on this Friday, November 11.

The first release of the weekend belong to Universal Pictures drama/comedy Almost Christmas from writer/director David E. Talbert (First Sunday, Baggage Claim).

After losing his wife their year prior, a widower invites his four grown children and their families to his house for a traditional holiday celebration.

Unfortunately, he knows it will take a Christmas miracle for his two sons and two daughters to spend five days together under the same roof.

Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union, Jesse T. Usher, Mo’Nique, Nicole Ari Parker, JB Smoove, Omar Epps, DC Young Fly, Kimberly Elise and John Michael Higgins star in this holiday themed family get together.

Almost Christmas is rated PG-13 for suggestive material, drug content and language; with a run time of 112 minutes.

From Dennis Villeneuve, the director of Oscar nominated films like Sicario and Prisoners, comes the new cerebral sci-fi film Arrival.

After mysterious alien spacecraft land all across the globe, an elite team of investigators are brought together to discover answers as quickly as possible.

As the world teeters on the edge of war, the team is forced into a race against time to figure out what these visitors want, putting herself and potential humanity in danger.

Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker star in this slick mash-up of mystery and sci-fi from writer Eric Heisserer (Lights Out, The Thing).

Arrival is rated PG-13 for brief strong language; with a run time of 116 minutes.

EuropaCorp USA presents the thriller Shut In from television director Farren Blackburn (Daredevil, Doctor Who, Luther).

Caught in a deadly winter storm, a widowed child psychologist must find a way to save a young boy from disappearing forever.

Naomi Watts, Charlie Heaton, Jacob Tremblay and Oliver Platt star in this taut drama/thriller.

Shut In is rated PG-13 for terror and some violence/bloody images, nudity, thematic elements and brief strong language; with a run time of 91 minutes.

Originally scheduled for a wide release this week, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk will open in a handful of specialty high frame rate 3D theaters in New York and Los Angeles before opening wide in 2D theaters next week.

The Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi) directed film follows the events of a soldiers life after returning from battle overseas.

Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Vin Diesel, Garrett Hedlund, Steve Martin and Chris Tucker star in this war drama based on the Ben Fountain novel of the same name.

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk is rated R for language throughout, some war violence, sexual content, and brief drug use; with a run time of 110 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Almost Christmas 2,200+

Arrival 2,200

Shut In 1,850

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk NY/LA



The weekend of November 18 brings three new wide releases.

Return to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world with the release of the highly anticipated Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, following the misadventures of Newt Scamander in New York secret community of witches and wizards.

A high-school student’s life gets flipped upside down when her best friend starts dating her older brother in The Edge of Seventeen.

The incredible true-story of World Champion Boxer Vinny Pazienza who came back from a near fatal car crash into the world of boxing is told on the big screen with the release of Bleed for This.

