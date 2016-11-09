QB Dante Vandeven to transfer from Southeast Missouri State

Jackson native and SEMO sophomore quarterback Dante Vandeven is transferring from the SEMO football program.

This was announced late afternoon on November 9 by head football coach Tom Matukewicz.

"Dante's decision to transfer was disappointing," Matukewicz said. "But we will support his decision and grant him a full release to wherever he chooses to go."

Vandeven played in three games behind junior college transfer Jesse Hosket this season. Vandeven completed one pass for nine yards and ran the ball three times.

In his freshman season, he took over the starting position at quarterback during the third week of the 2015 season. He completed 155-of-250 passes for 1, 568 yards, threw for 11 touchdowns and rushed for 292 yards and 8 touchdowns in eight games.

Vandeven was named the OVC's Freshman of the Year and made the league's All-Newcomer team in 2015.

"I appreciate everything that Southeast Missouri State has done for me and my family,"Vandeven said. " I thank the coaches for their great support in this new path I am about to take on."

