New Madrid Co. clerks working in overdrive after election day

Derrion Henderson, Reporter
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

New Madrid County clerks are saying now that the election is over and the results have been released, the real work is about to begin.

The clerks were working non-stop on Wednesday, Nov. 9 entering in each household one-by-one on who voted in their county.

Next, all ballots will be put in a place that only a few select people are authorized to enter.

Deputy Clerk Amy Brown said it’s all to make sure residents votes are kept safe.

“Every box when it comes back is sealed up with a strip," Brown said. "It’s sealed up with a strip that a judge has to sign and they seal it up before it even leaves the precinct. We don’t open it once we get it here, unless, the only time it will ever be open is if there is a recount.”

Again, all election results must be certified within one month so the clerks are working as hard as they can to get all information entered.

