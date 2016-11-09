2 Cubs players receive Golden Glove Awards

The MLB honored the best fielders in the game with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The big upset came at catcher in the National League, where Buster Posey of the Giants broke Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina's eight-year reign on the list. Posey beat out both Yadier Molina Brewers/Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy to win his first Golden Glove Award.

Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward both come out of the 2016 baseball season as Golden Glove winners.

American League

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Mitch Moreland, Rangers

2B: Ian Kinsler, Rangers

3B: Adrian Beltre, Rangers

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians

LF: Brett Gardner, Yankees

CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Rays

RF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

P: Dallas Keuchel, Astros

National League

C: Buster Posey, Giants

1B: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

2B: Joe Panik, Giants

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

SS: Brandon Crawford, Giants

LF: Starling Marte, Pirates

CF: Ender Inciarte, Braves

RF: Jason Heyward, Cubs

P: Zack Greinke, D-backs

