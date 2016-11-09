2 Cubs players receive Golden Glove Awards - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Cubs players receive Golden Glove Awards

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

The MLB honored the best fielders in the game with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The big upset came at catcher in the National League, where Buster Posey of the Giants broke Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina's eight-year reign on the list. Posey beat out both Yadier Molina Brewers/Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy to win his first Golden Glove Award.

Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward both come out of the 2016 baseball season as Golden Glove winners.

American League

C: Salvador Perez, Royals
1B: Mitch Moreland, Rangers 
2B: Ian Kinsler, Rangers 
3B: Adrian Beltre, Rangers
SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians 
LF: Brett Gardner, Yankees
CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Rays
RF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
P: Dallas Keuchel, Astros

National League

C: Buster Posey, Giants
1B: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs 
2B: Joe Panik, Giants 
3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
SS: Brandon Crawford, Giants
LF: Starling Marte, Pirates
CF: Ender Inciarte, Braves 
RF: Jason Heyward, Cubs 
P: Zack Greinke, D-backs

For more on this year's Golden Glove winners click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

    Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:45:22 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:47:35 GMT
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

  • Blues win in overtime

    Blues win in overtime

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:07:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.

    The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.

  • Raanta, defensemen's offense lead Coyotes past Blues

    Raanta, defensemen's offense lead Coyotes past Blues

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes scored three goals in the second period and beat the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues 6-0 Saturday night.

    Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes scored three goals in the second period and beat the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues 6-0 Saturday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly