Cape Girardeau woman accused of threatening someone with gun at - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau woman accused of threatening someone with gun at gas station, kicking officer

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Amanda Faye Francis (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Amanda Faye Francis (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman is accused of threatening someone with a gun at a gas station and then kicking a police officer.

Amanda Faye Francis, 31, was charged with Class C felony assault of a law enforcement officer, Class D felony unlawful use of a weapon and a Class D felony resisting arrest.

According to Sergeant Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to Rhodes on South West End at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, November 8 for a report of a weapon violation.

According to witnesses, Francis threatened another person with a handgun inside the gas station.

When she was arrested, she allegedly kicked one of the police officers.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

