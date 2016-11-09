Cape Girardeau woman accused of threatening someone with gun at gas station, kicking officer

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman is accused of threatening someone with a gun at a gas station and then kicking a police officer.

Amanda Faye Francis, 31, was charged with Class C felony assault of a law enforcement officer, Class D felony unlawful use of a weapon and a Class D felony resisting arrest.

According to Sergeant Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to Rhodes on South West End at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, November 8 for a report of a weapon violation.

According to witnesses, Francis threatened another person with a handgun inside the gas station.

When she was arrested, she allegedly kicked one of the police officers.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.