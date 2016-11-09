Dozens in Butler Co. showed their appreciation for first responders

Dozens of people showed their appreciation for first responders in Butler County, Missouri.

Westwood Hills Health and Rehab and residents served lunch to police officers, firefighters and first responders.

Workers had to go out and double the amount of burgers they cooked.

Officers and staff said the respect was mutual.

"Here in Poplar Bluff, we've been blessed to have good people who support us and pray for us to do a good job here in the community," Lee Hughs with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. "So having everybody come together here to meet, greet and eat is a good thing."

"Policemen, firemen, EMS people, they have a hard job that they do every day," said Joetta Martin with Westwood Hills Rehab. "Anytime we call them, they are out here quickly, so it was very important for us to be able to do this and tell them how much we appreciate them and how much we thank them."

