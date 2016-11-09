Rainbow Carwash to offer free car washes to veterans, military p - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rainbow Carwash to offer free car washes to veterans, military personnel

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Rainbow Carwash will join more than 3,300 other car wash locations across the country in offering free car washes to veterans and military personnel on Friday, Nov. 11.

The event will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washes will given rain or shine at the Rainbow Carwash, located at 1176 N. Kingshighway Dr. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The initiative is part of the Grace For Vets FREE Wash Program.

For more information call Sam at (314)-484-0790 or visit www.graceforvets.org.

